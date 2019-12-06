Active shooter killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola, several injuries reported

PENSACOLA, Florida– An active shooter at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola has the base on lockdown, with 10 people reportedly being taken to area hospitals.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the shooter is dead.

The gates to the station have been “secured,” according to a post on the station’s Facebook page.

“More information will be provided as it becomes available,” the post said.

In a brief phone call, dispatch at the Naval Air Station told CNN, “We have an active situation right now.” The line was disconnected.