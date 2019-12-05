Video shows man swiping $700 from Aurora couple at convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A local couple says they are going to have a difficult holiday season after several hundred dollars were stolen from them at an Aurora store.

"Trying to afford like Christmas presents and like everything -- it's a hard time for this," said Jennifer Sexton.

Sexton and her boyfriend Jon Jweinat were at the Circle K on the corner of South Telluride Street and Tower Road in Aurora on Tuesday, picking up a couple of things, when Jweinat accidentally left an envelope full of $700 on the counter.

When they realized they misplaced it, they retraced their steps and reviewed the security footage. Turns out, a man dressed in black appears to pick up the envelope, look inside, and take it. He was just behind them in line.

"It was heartbreaking," Sexton said, having to change her holiday plans with her 2-year-old son. "That night we told him we were going to go see Santa and the whole ride home we were like, 'Sorry buddy, we can't take you.'"

Since the story aired on FOX31 Thursday night, a number of people reached out wanting to help the couple. FOX31 is working to put those people in contact with the couple.