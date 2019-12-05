× Up to $50,000 reward offered in cold case where man was found dead near RTD bench

DENVER — The Denver Metro Crime Stoppers has increased the reward to up to $50,000 for information in the murder of a man 10 years ago.

Lieutenant Matt Clark with the Denver Police Department announced the reward increase on Thursday, calling it, “significant”.

Ivory Mefford was 28 years old when his life was cut short on May 30, 2009.

He was shot to death, apparently while walking to his girlfriend’s house near the intersection of 31st Avenue and Franklin Street in Denver.

If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, detectives would like to hear from you. Call our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward of up to $50,000. You can also report tips online.