Taylor Swift asks her cats if she should put out a Christmas song

Well, some are going to need to calm down after hearing this news: Taylor Swift is releasing a new Christmas song on Thursday night.

Swift sent out a tweet early Thursday morning with a video where she asked her cats if she should release a new song.

“When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs… just put the song out anyway.”

Swift said the new song and video would be out Thursday night but didn’t give a specific time.

