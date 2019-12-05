Student at Niwot High School arrested, charged after bomb threats

NIWOT, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Thursday afternoon in relation to the bomb threats Niwot High School received on Dec. 3.

Authorities interviewed multiple students, worked with the St. Vrain Valley School District staff to pinpoint which school-owned device the bomb threat originated from, and then identified a suspect who is a student at Niwot High School.

The 16-year-old male was arrested and will be charged with false reporting of explosives, interference with an educational institution and false reporting to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the first bomb threat was received through Safe2Tell on Monday night.

The sheriff’s office and the St. Vrain Valley School District began to investigate and interviewed students with assistance from the Mead Police Department.

Officials did not believe the threat to be credible based on the initial investigation, but there was additional law enforcement when the school opened Tuesday morning.

A second Safe2Tell concerning the bomb threat provided more context to the first report, the sheriff’s office said.

A decision was made Monday morning to evacuate the school at 8989 Niwot Rd. out of an abundance of caution.

Roads were closed in the area as students were reunified with parents at a nearby church.

No injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office said after a thorough search of the campus by law enforcement, including K-9 teams, nothing suspicious was found.