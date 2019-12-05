Rain mixes with snow bringing light accumulations to parts of Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Expect a rain/snow mix across Northern Colorado for the morning rush. It will move into Denver by 9-10 a.m. It then transitions to mostly snow in the afternoon and into the evening rush hour. 1 inch or less accumulation is possible.

Snow tapers off tonight. Temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40 degrees early.

The mountains can expect 1-6 inches of accumulation today. Snow ends tonight. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

It will be dry on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures in the 40s Friday and 50s Saturday.

The next storm system rolls through Sunday and Monday. It looks minor for the Front Range, but the mountains can expect another 1-6 inches of accumulation.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.