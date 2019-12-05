× One injured in officer-involved shooting at Avon Walgreens

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — At least person was injured in an officer-involved shooting at a Walgreens in Avon Thursday night.

The incident occurred at the Walgreens at 15 Sun Rd. The store is located near the Interstate 70’s Avon Road exit.

Vail Daily reports that according to Colorado State Patrol, a U-Haul pulled over into the store’s parking lot for a traffic stop.

The shooting then took place. A passenger inside the U-Haul was shot and taken to Vail Health hospital.

The officer involved in the incident was not injured, according to Vail Daily.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

Authorities have not yet provided details on what led to shots being fired.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.