On Strange Soil Documentary Hitting the Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our public lands are under attack and Traverse Image is hitting the road across Colorado to promote their latest film, On Strange Soil—but they need your help. Last month they kicked off a crowdfunding campaign with the goal of raising $15,000 to support completion of this documentary film.

On Strange Soil is a feature length documentary film about the importance of protecting our public lands that tells the behind the scenes stories of Grand Staircase Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments. Witness the powerful inside story in the battle to protect our public lands. The film that features the never before seen access inside of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase National Monuments, and along with the people working to defend these sacred places.

For more information about the film and to learn how to support the cause, visit https://www.onstrangesoil.com/support.