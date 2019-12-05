× Officials ID staff member killed in boiler explosion at prison near Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Corrections has identified the staff member killed in an apparent accidental explosion at the Fremont Correctional Facility near Canon City Wednesday afternoon.

The DOC says 28-year-old Sgt. Joshua Voth had been with the department since 2016. He had a wife and three young children.

Voth was a Correctional Support Licensed Trade Supervisor who helped teach offenders trade skills, the DOC said.

“It is hard to put into words the level of sadness we all feel to have lost Josh,” said DOC Executive Director Dean Williams in a press release. “His DOC family grieves with his wife, three precious children, and all of the friends and family who loved him. He will be dearly missed, but he will never be forgotten. Our primary concern continues to be ensuring his family have the support they need, and that as a department we are able to band together during this tragic time.”

The DOC says Voth was killed when a boiler exploded. However, it did not provide further details about what happened.

The incident remains under investigation by local and state authorities.