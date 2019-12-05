Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KBCO Studio C is about to release its 31st volume this weekend. For 31 years, this highly sought-after collectors' item will feature 18 songs recorded live on the air from the Denver/Boulder radio station's performance studio.

Starting at 8am on December 7th at nine select Colorado Whole Foods Market Front Range locations is where you can pick up your CD fro $12 and the proceeds goes towards Boulder County Aids Project and Food Bank of the Rockies.

Here's the list of the songs on this year's album:

KBCO Studio C Volume 31 CD: