KBCO Studio C Volume 31

Posted 11:18 am, December 5, 2019, by

Data pix.
Data pix.

KBCO Studio C is about to release its 31st volume this weekend.  For 31 years, this highly sought-after collectors' item will feature 18 songs recorded live on the air from the Denver/Boulder radio station's performance studio.

Starting at 8am on December 7th at nine select Colorado Whole Foods Market Front Range locations is where you can pick up your CD fro $12 and the proceeds goes towards Boulder County Aids Project and Food Bank of the Rockies.

Here's the list of the songs on this year's album:

KBCO Studio C Volume 31 CD:

  1. Mumford & Sons “Reminder
  2. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats “Hey Mama
  3. Cake “Ruby Sees All
  4. Maggie Rogers “Light On
  5. Ruston Kelly “Mockingbird
  6. The Head and The Heart “Up Against the Wall
  7. Blues Traveler “But Anyway
  8. David Gray “This Year’s Love
  9. Caamp “26
  10. Spoon “Don’t You Evah
  11. Brandi Carlile “The Mother
  12. The Teskey Brothers “Right for Me
  13. Keane “Somewhere Only We Know
  14. Gregory Alan Isakov “Dark, Dark, Dark
  15. Dermot Kennedy “Power Over Me
  16. The Revivalists “All My Friends”
  17. Milo Greene “Move”
  18. J.S. Ondara “Saying Goodbye”
AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.