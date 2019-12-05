KBCO Studio C Volume 31

KBCO Studio C is about to release its 31st volume this weekend. For 31 years, this highly sought-after collectors' item will feature 18 songs recorded live on the air from the Denver/Boulder radio station's performance studio.
Starting at 8am on December 7th at nine select Colorado Whole Foods Market Front Range locations is where you can pick up your CD fro $12 and the proceeds goes towards Boulder County Aids Project and Food Bank of the Rockies.
Here's the list of the songs on this year's album:
- Mumford & Sons “Reminder”
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats “Hey Mama”
- Cake “Ruby Sees All”
- Maggie Rogers “Light On”
- Ruston Kelly “Mockingbird”
- The Head and The Heart “Up Against the Wall”
- Blues Traveler “But Anyway”
- David Gray “This Year’s Love”
- Caamp “26”
- Spoon “Don’t You Evah”
- Brandi Carlile “The Mother”
- The Teskey Brothers “Right for Me”
- Keane “Somewhere Only We Know”
- Gregory Alan Isakov “Dark, Dark, Dark”
- Dermot Kennedy “Power Over Me”
- The Revivalists “All My Friends”
- Milo Greene “Move”
- J.S. Ondara “Saying Goodbye”