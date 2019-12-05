Guilty plea in child pornography case thanks to joint efforts of Alaska and Colorado Police Departments

PARKER, Colo. — An Alaska man plead guilty to one consolidated count of Possession of Child Pornography thanks to the combined efforts of the Parker Colorado Police Department and the Alaska State Troopers.

Michael John Clark Jr. of Palmer, Alaska agreed to serve a sentence of 20 years in jail with 5 years suspended on Wednesday, December 4.

Former Assistant Attorney General Tomas Aliberti tasked with prosecuting Mr. Clark’s case said, “When prosecuting cyber criminals it is critical that communication and cooperation between law enforcement agencies crosses jurisdictional boundaries as seamlessly as the technology used by predators such as Michael Clark Jr.”

Parker Colorado Police Department Chief David King agreed with Aliberti stating that, “The tremendous partnership and work by our agencies has resulted in a lengthy sentence that sends a message to criminals in our communities.”

Commissioner Amanda Price of the Alaska Department of Public Safety believes this case is a perfect example of why it is pivotal for law enforcement agencies to work together.

“Perpetrators must be held accountable to stop victimization,” Price says. “We must continue to form and foster positive and productive relationships and partnerships with other agencies and organizations to keep our communities safe.”