Frontier flight diverts to Denver due to ‘disruptive’ passenger

Posted 8:24 am, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23AM, December 5, 2019

DENVER– A Frontier Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver Wednesday evening after a passenger became disruptive during the flight.

A spokesperson with Frontier said the flight was coming from Cincinnati and was headed to Las Vegas when it diverted to Denver.

The flight landed safely at Denver International Airport. The passenger was taken off the plane in cooperation with local law enforcement, according to Frontier.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

