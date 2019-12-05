× Fort Lupton officer wounded in shooting is expected to survive, police say

DENVER — A Fort Lupton police officer wounded in a shooting earlier this week is expected to survive, a police spokesperson confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Christopher Pelton has been in a Denver-area hospital since Monday night, when he was shot in the face outside a home in the 200 block of Ponderosa Place in Fort Lupton about 10:40 p.m.

According to an arrest affidavit, Pelton has undergone two surgeries since the shooting.

The Fort Lupton police spokesperson said Pelton is no longer in critical condition and is considered stable. However, he still has “a long road to recovery ahead,” the spokesperson said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to the hospital to learn more about Pelton’s condition.

The shooting occurred while Pelton and other officers were responding to a call about a man with a gun who was trying to make contact with a person inside a home.

When police arrived, investigators say the man, 19-year-old Matthew Cotter, opened fire.

Police returned fire, injuring Cotter.

Pelton and Cotter were airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries.

Court documents show Cotter was arrested for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and threatening a peace officer with a weapon.

The affidavit says Cotter admitted under questioning after waiving his Miranda rights on Tuesday morning to shooting at least three rounds from his handgun at Pelton.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.