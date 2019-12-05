× DTC office building sells for $65M

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Red Robin has a new landlord in Greenwood Village.

The six-story Tuscany Plaza office building at 6312 S. Fiddlers Green Circle, part of which the restaurant chain leased for its headquarters, sold last month for $64.86 million, according to public records.

The deal works out to approximately $280 per square foot.

The buyer, Tuscany Owner LLC, lists an office address that matches that of Florida-based America’s Capital Partners.

The company, which also owns The Cascades, located at 6330 S. Syracuse Way in Centennial, did not respond to a request for comment.

