Driver who killed Colorado State Patrol corporal during blizzard sentenced to 90 days in jail

Posted 10:28 am, December 5, 2019

Daniel Groves. Credit: CSP

DENVER– A man who lost control of his car and killed a Colorado state trooper helping a stranded driver during a blizzard will spend 90 days behind bars.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced 59-year-old John Carpenter, 59, of Centennial to jail in the death of Cpl. Daniel Groves on Interstate 76 near Roggen during March’s bomb cyclone storm.

Carpenter pleaded guilty under a deal with prosecutors that eliminated the possibility of a state prison sentence but not jail.

Weld County District Judge Vincente Vigil said he couldn’t imagine a circumstance where time in jail wouldn’t be a appropriate when a life is lost.

