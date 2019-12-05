Disturbing video shows mountain lion attack deer in Pine

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME.

PINE, Colorado– A disturbing video taken in Pine has gained national attention.

Racyn Renee was working early in the morning on Monday when she saw a mountain lion attacking a buck in the middle of the road.

The video has been viewed more than 800,000 times.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife say it’s a rare occurrence to run into one of the roughly 5,000 mountain lions across Colorado, but if you do, it’s best to be prepared.

“Make yourself appear large,” said Travis Duncan with CPW. “Put your hands up in the air, if you have a jacket it’s good to kind of hold that up behind you.”

“Never run away,” Duncan said. “If you run from a mountain lion it could activate it’s instinct to chase, to think you’re prey. So back away slowly.”

He recommends finding anything that will create a sustained amount of loud noise, like an air horn, to scare off the mountain lion.

Duncan recommends if you have small children, keep them behind you. He says high pitched screams from children could activate the lion’s predator instincts.

Since 1990, there have been 22 mountain lion attacks on people in Colorado, according to CPW. Three of the attacks were fatal, with the most recent fatal attack occurring in 1999.

Here are some tips for living in mountain lion country.