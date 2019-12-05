× Colorado Olympian Gus Kenworthy says he will compete for Great Britain instead of US at 2022 Games

DENVER — Colorado Olympian Gus Kenworthy says he will compete for Great Britain instead of the United States in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

The freestyle skier announced the decision this week. He says it will allow him to honor his mother, who was born in the United Kingdom and lived there for much of her life.

“She has always been my greatest supporter throughout my career. She taught me to ski when I was three years old and is the reason I compete today. It’s great to now be representing GB – a country which means so much to me and my family,” Kenworthy said in a statement.

Kenworthy was born in England but grew up in Telluride. He holds a UK passport.

“This is a great opportunity for me to start again and compete in three events in 2022. I have strong roots in the UK and have been close with many of the athletes. For me, this is an incredible opportunity to join a first-class team and I believe we will be able to deliver great results,” he said.

Kenworthy competed for the U.S. during the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics. During the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia, he won the silver medal in the slopestyle event.

According to GB Snowsport, Kenworthy plans to compete in the X Games in Aspen in January.