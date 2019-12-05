× Cheyenne Frontier Days 2020 lineup announced; includes Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Trace Adkins

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The organizers of Cheyenne Frontier Days have released the list of performers who will take the stage for the “Frontier Nights” portion of next summer’s event.

Among the performers are country superstars Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Trace Adkins and Thomas Rhett.

“We are thrilled with the lineup so far for 2020,” Contract Acts Chairman Randy Krafft said in a statement issued Thursday evening. “We are still working on our remaining shows and will announce them as we get them signed.”

The 2020 Cheyenne Frontier Days entertainment schedule is as follows:

July 17: Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson

July 18: To be announced

July 19: Trace Adkins

July 22: Thomas Rhett with Hardy

July 23: To be announced

July 24: Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

July 25: Blake Shelton with John King

The musical performances are in addition to Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo events, which will take place from July 17 through July 26.

Also, Professional Bull Riders’ “Last Cowboy Standing” event will take place on July 20 and 21.

Concert tickets will cost between $39 and $89, according to organizers. Daily rodeo tickets will cost between $18 and $35.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. Mountain Time. They can be purchased on the Cheyenne Frontier Days website, at the ticket office in Cheyenne or by calling 307-778-7222.