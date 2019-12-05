Castle Rock Holiday & Home Show – Dec. 6th – 8th

Bring the whole family to the Castle Rock Holiday & Home Show, Friday, Dec. 6th - Sunday, Dec. 8th at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.  More than 100 local vendors, including Tiny Home Connection, will be there with great home improvement ideas, services, and products.  You can also meet Santa and take a carriage ride!  Parking and admission are FREE!

