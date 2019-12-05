× Bloomberg unveils gun plan at Aurora event: Permits, assault weapon ban, age limits

AURORA, Colo. — Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg has unveiled a gun control policy just steps from the site of one of Colorado’s worst mass shootings.

On Thursday, the billionaire former New York City mayor called for a ban on all assault weapons, mandatory permits for all gun purchasers and a new position in the White House to coordinate gun violence prevention.

Bloomberg revealed his plan in the shadow of the movie theater in Aurora where a gunman killed 12 people and wounded nearly 60 others in 2012.

Bloomberg says, “I’ve been all in on the fight against gun violence for 15 years, and I’m just getting started.”