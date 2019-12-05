× Authorities release name of man killed by officers in shooting near Watkins

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The coroner’s office for Adams and Broomfield counties identified the man killed by law enforcement officers near Watkins late last month as 40-year-old Keith Alan Bruce, of Westminster.

The shooting happened around 7:10 a.m. on Nov. 29 when Adams County Sheriff’s deputies were trying to stop a stolen vehicle near a Shell truck stop.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were pursuing Bruce near East Colfax Avenue and Peterson Road when he allegedly started firing at them. Deputies fired back, striking Bruce.

Bruce was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.