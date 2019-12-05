The sparkle is on at Athleta this holiday season. Colorado's Best host and AFAA Fitness Instructor puts the Twilight Tight at the top of her wish list. The tights have sparkle and come in a variety of colors, with matching tops and sports bras. pair it with one of their faux fur jackets and you have an amazing gift for the fitness lover in your life. Check them out at Athleta Park Meadows or go to Athleta.comAlertMe
Add sparkle to your workouts with Athleta
-
Athleta Fall Line
-
At home tools that relax and rejuvenate by Power Plate
-
The Bar Method Cherry Creek
-
HOTWORX Denver-LoHi Pre-sale Deal
-
Mellivora- the coolest leggings in town
-
-
Avoid scary injuries with Fitness Together
-
HOTWORX Denver – LoHi Pre-sale Deal
-
Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver
-
Get Your Home Ready for Holidays – Superior Floor Care – 35% OFF
-
Get your carpets cleaned before the holidays
-
-
3 Room Special – $99 with Zerorez Carpet Cleaning
-
Fresh carpets for the holidays
-
Zerorez Carpet deal