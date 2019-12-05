Add sparkle to your workouts with Athleta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sparkle is on at Athleta this holiday season. Colorado's Best host and AFAA Fitness Instructor puts the Twilight Tight at the top of her wish list. The tights have sparkle and come in a variety of colors, with matching tops and sports bras. pair it with one of their faux fur jackets and you have an amazing gift for the fitness lover in your life. Check them out at Athleta Park Meadows or go to Athleta.com