Forecast: 40s Friday, 50s and mostly sunny skies for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The rain and snow showers will quickly end Thursday evening across Colorado, allowing skies to clear overnight.

There could be some patchy fog, especially early Friday morning. Otherwise, the sunshine returns Friday and temperatures warm to seasonal levels in the mid-40s.

It will be dry, mainly sunny and warmer over the weekend with afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s both days.

Another cold front arrives on Monday with chilly temperatures in the upper 30s and snow showers that may deliver light accumulation of less than an inch.

The rest of next week looks quiet with dry conditions and milder 50s returning again.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.