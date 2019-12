Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is Women owned Wednesday, a day to fuel economic growth by building a broad consumer movement of support for women owned businesses.

This holiday season, Secret is boosting visibility of female business owners like Sarah O Jewelry across the country by featuring 100 women owned business in its holiday shopping directory.

Sarah Ortega is the owner of Sarah O Jewelry and has a couple shops located at the Dairy Block and Tennyson Berkeley.