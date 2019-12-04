Uptick in homeless camping illegally at Cherry Creek State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA — Cherry Creek State Park in Aurora has seen an increase in the number of homeless people camping illegally inside and outside the park.

According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, park rangers are seeing at least 3 homeless people camping at the park illegally every day.

"Whether it`s been inside the park with illegal campsites or outside the park grounds, kind of on the border areas,” said Jason Clay, a public information officer with Colorado Parks & Wildlife.

Cherry Creek State Park is Colorado’s second most visited State Park. It welcomes about 2 million people each year.

"It is one of the busiest parks in our state system,” Clay said.

Park officials aren’t too thrilled with the illegal campers. According to rangers, many of them have been leaving trash around the park. There have also been reports of thefts.

"Theft is one thing that won`t be tolerated,” Clay said.

This isn’t the first time Cherry Creek State Park has dealt with homeless people camping illegally.

According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, illegal camping was an issue a couple years ago, also.

Rangers started noticing an uptick in the number of homeless people camping at the park illegally this year towards the end of summer and early fall.

39.628663 -104.841804