Train derails on Highway 85 near Platteville after hitting tractor trailer

WELD COUNTY, Colo.– A train derailed south of Platteville on Highway 85 after hitting a tractor trailer in the crossing at County Road 30 and Highway 85.

The Fort Lupton Fire Department says both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 85 are blocked around CR-30 due to the crash. The highway will be closed for an extended time.

At least 15 rail cars derailed from the tracks, according to officials in Weld County. Four locomotives also derailed.

Officials in Platteville say there is oil and debris on the ground, prompting a hazardous materials situation.

No injuries have been reported.

A second very serious accident happened near Highway 66 and CR-17 near Plateville around the same time. Highway 66 will be closed for an extended amount of time.