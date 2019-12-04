Staff member killed in boiler explosion at Fremont Correctional Facility in Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. — A staff member was killed in a boiler explosion at the Fremont Correctional Facility in Canon City on Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Corrections said.

The agency did not say what happened, but the Canon City Fire Department said it was a boiler explosion at the facility.

The name, age and gender of the staff member were not released, pending notification of next of kin.

“Our DOC family is devastated by this loss, and we are praying for all of this staff member’s loved ones,” Colorado Department of Corrections executive director Dean Williams said in a statement.

“Our primary focus at this time will be supporting the staff member’s family and our DOC team as we navigate this tragedy together.”