Rain and snow showers return to Colorado on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A storm system coming out of Southern California is on its way to Colorado later Wednesday night and Thursday.

The mountains will get several inches of fresh snow with the highest totals of more than 6 inches hitting the San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado.

The central and northern mountains look to pick up between 2 to 5 inches. There will be some rain showers at lower elevation in valley locations in the mountains.

For Denver, expect rain showers to develop by late Thursday morning. The rain will mix with snow around the lunch hour before changing to all snow during the afternoon.

The snow will quickly end from north to south by early evening.

Light accumulation of less than 1 inch for most places in the metro Denver area is expected.

There will be lots of melting with the snow early so, there will be places that can't measure an inch as a result.

Sunshine returns Friday as temperatures climb to seasonal levels in the low to mid-40s.

The weekend will be dry and warm with highs in the 50s both days under partly sunny skies.

Another chance for light snow arrives Monday with accumulation again less than 1 inch in most places along the Front Range.

The remainder of next week looks quiet with mild 50s returning again.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.