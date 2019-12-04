× Pedestrian killed in Aurora auto collision

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by multiple vehicle at the intersection of Tower Road and Smith Road on Wednesday night.

According to Aurora Police, the initial collision happened at around 5:45 pm. An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking along East Smith Road when they were hit by two separate vehicles. Both drivers remained on scene to assist with the investigation. Police say reports indicate a third vehicle was also involved but the driver of that vehicle did not remain on scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital where they were declared dead but police haven’t released their identity.