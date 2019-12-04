Fatal crash closes both directions of I-76 in Adams County

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- One person was killed in a multivehicle crash that closed both directions of Interstate 76 in Adams County on Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Interstate 76 at Sable Boulevard south of Brighton. The interstate was closed between Highway 85 and E-470.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and at least one other person was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries, the Colorado State Patrol said.

There is no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

