Look and feel your best for the holidays with “A New You”

Posted 4:53 pm, December 4, 2019, by
Data pix.

A New You Body and Wellness can help you look and feel your best for the holidays with some easy non-invasive solutions. Watch the segment to learn more about their Laser Diode Treatment and the results you can expect for fat loss. They also offer Botox and a treatment for underarm sweat called Miradry.

Get 6 Laser Diode treatments for $199 that is a $1200 value. The first 10 callers can also get 20 units of Botox for only $7 a unit up to the first 20 units. Plus get $500 off the Miradry Sweat Treatment.

Call and book your consultation now at 720-499-8900.  You can also find them online at ANewYouDenver.com

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.