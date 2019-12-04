If you're planning to indulge in a few sweets this season, you may end up giving yourself holiday halitosis. America's Bad Breath Doctor, and Founder of TheraBreath, Dr. Harold Katz, helps us all stay "kissable" under the mistletoe. Call 1-800-557-6960 for free product samples.AlertMe
Kissable Under the Mistletoe
-
Gaylord Rockies hotel features holiday festivities for families
-
‘Countdown to Christmas’: Hallmark releases premiere dates of holiday movies
-
Highways reopening after closure due to strong winds in Colorado
-
Squirrels stash more than 200 walnuts under hood of Pennsylvania couple’s car
-
Pickup with camper safely removed from edge of I-70 guardrail, driver suspected of DUI
-
-
Review of Clements’ murder investigation kept under wraps
-
Holiday gifts
-
No more under eye bags
-
Make Those Under-Eye Bags Vanish in Minutes – Plexaderm
-
1 dead, 3 missing after hotel under construction collapses in New Orleans
-
-
Lawsuit seeks suspension of drilling permits in Colorado
-
Drought Monitor: 75% of Colorado abnormally dry or in drought; little moisture in forecast
-
Plexaderm – Thanksgiving Special – 50% OFF