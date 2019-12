Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting this weekend, Golden-based State-38 is hosting a Cocktails & Cookies event, where you will pair a flight of spirits with holiday cookies.

The events are this weekend and next weekend at the State-38 Distilling in Golden, Colorado.

What: Dec. 5 – 7 and Dec. 12 – 14, 2019

When (day and time): 4 – 6 pm.

Where: State-38 Distilling, 400 Corporate Cir B, Golden, CO 80401

Cost: $20 for the tasting flight of spirits and cookies. Cocktails are available for additional purchase.