Frederick police investigating multiple burglaries on Tuesday night

FREDERICK, Colo. -- In the small town of Frederick , the Mountain Cowboy Brewery has a big meaning for the owner, Ron Yovich. That's why he says what happened on Tuesday night was personal.

"We treat this like our home, so it's like someone just busted into my house and stole our stuff," Yovich said.

Fredrick Police say just after 3 a.m., a suspect broke into the brewery, and the Fredrick General Store next door. Security video shows a man carrying a landscaping brick from his SUV, and throwing it through a window in the brewery's door.

"He was in and out in about 45 seconds," Yovich said. "It is a little shocking when it's right across the street from the police station."

Yovich says the suspect stole their cash drawers and got away with hundreds of dollars. If you recognize the suspect or his getaway car you can leave an anonymous tip with our partners at Metro Denver Crimestoppers at (720)913-7867.