Florida military wife edits family Christmas photo to include her husband who is serving overseas

TAMPA, Florida– A local military wife finds a way to include her husband in their Christmas photo during his deployment.

Danielle Cobo will spend Christmas away from her husband. He deployed in early 2019.

He is serving overseas as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot. He closed his own medical marketing company to join the military six years ago.

“Every time you go to bed, you’re constantly reminded that they’re not here. Every time you have a tradition you normally do and they’re not there,” said Cobo.

Cobo loves Christmas. Her twin boys are old enough to enjoy family traditions.

She did not want her husband to skip the holiday photo for their Christmas card.

“I said ‘can you take a photo of you in your uniform with your hand out?’ He really had no idea what I was doing,” said Cobo.

Her Christmas cards feature a photo with her and her twin boys. The other half of the photo includes her husband in uniform as he serves our country.

“Even though we’re miles apart, we’re still close together. We’re still a family unit and our hearts are in the right place,” said Cobo.

“I wanted to find a way for us to capture a photo of us together even though we can’t technically be together,” she added.

Cobo wants others to be mindful that soldiers make sacrifices and so do their families.

“We’re just holding it all together. It’s a sacrifice amongst everybody,” she added.

She also encourages people to be kind to one another because you never know the battles someone is fighting.

“I remember the day when I dropped him off with his unit to leave. I remember driving home. No one had any idea what I’m going through right now. It made me look around at all the other people around me. People go through so much in their lives and you would have no idea,” said Cobo.