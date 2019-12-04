Dry and mild before snow on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Wednesday will start cloudy, then turn sunny across Denver and the Front Range into afternoon. Mild high temperatures around 47 degrees.

The mountains go partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. The better chance of snow arrives tonight and through the day on Thursday. Highs today in the 20s, 30s and 40s.

The next storm system arrives tonight in the mountains. It's a warmer storm system (Pacific origin), weaker and lacks upslope across the Front Range. The net effect on Thursday is light accumulations in Denver and across the Front Range of 1 inch or less and some mixing with rain.

The mountains can expect 2-8 inches of snow accumulation. The Foothills and Palmer Divide 1-3 inches.

The prime window for snow/rain in Denver is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday. Snow will taper off Thursday night. Temperatures hold in the 30s to about 40 degrees during the day.

Friday and Saturday are dry and sunny/partly sunny, highs 50-55 degrees.

Another weak storm system rolls through Sunday and Monday. Snow chances in Denver are low. Better chances in the mountains. Highs 30s and 40s.

