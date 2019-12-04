Death of armed man in Loveland officer-involved shooting ruled suicide

LOVELAND, Colo. — An armed man who died after an exchange of gunfire with police in Loveland on Saturday night killed himself, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office said 40-year-old David Harper of Fort Collins died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting happened after Harper was involved in a rollover crash about 11:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 402 between South St. Louis Avenue and Boise Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said Harper was holding a pistol when a Loveland police officer responded to the crash.

It said Harper refused commands to drop the gun and fired at the officer, prompting the officer to return fire. Harper was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second Loveland officer arrived as the shots were fired but did not fire their weapon.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team led by the sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting.