Accused 16-year-old STEM School shooter to stand trial as adult

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — One of two teenagers accused of opening fire at a Douglas County School will be tried as an adult, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Douglas County District Court Judge Jeffrey Holmes denied a request by the defense to move the case involving 16-year-old Alec McKinney to juvenile court.

The May 7 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch left one student , Kendrick Castillo, dead and eight other students wounded.

Castillo and two other students rushed one of the shooters who opened fire inside the classroom.

In September, a judge ruled McKinney’s alleged accomplice, 19-year-old Devon Erickson, could be prosecuted on 44 charges, including murder and attempted murder.

Holmes heard testimony, including from Castillo’s mother, over several days during a reverse transfer hearing last month.

By being tried as an adult, McKinney is facing a 40-year minimum sentence in the Department of Corrections if he is found guilty.

Had he been tried as a juvenile, McKinney could not be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole under Colorado law.

McKinney is due back in court on Dec. 16 for an arraignment.