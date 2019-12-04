× 2 people killed in crash on Highway 66 near Platteville

PLATEVILLE, Colo.– Two people were killed in a crash on Wednesday morning near Plateville.

The Colorado State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 66 and CR-17 around 6:13 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash; a 2008 Jeep and a 2014 Ford pickup.

Highway 66 is closed in both directions. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Police have not released any information about the people who were killed in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.