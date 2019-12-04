× 19-year-old man who allegedly shot Fort Lupton officer arrested for attempted murder

FORT LUPTON, Colo.– A 19-year-old man was arrested on charges of attempted first degree murder following a shooting Monday night.

Court documents show that Matthew Cotter was arrested for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and threatening a peace officer with a weapon.

The shooting happened outside a home east of Highway 85 in the 200 block of Ponderosa Place about 10:40 p.m.

Officers responded to a call about a man with a gun who was trying to make contact with a person inside a home.

As police arrived, investigators say the man opened fire, shooting and seriously wounding an officer.

Police returned fire, injuring Cotter.

The officer and Cotter were airlifted to a hospital. The officer, whose name was not released, was stabilized but was in critical condition. Cotter was also last reported to be in critical condition.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is handling the investigation.