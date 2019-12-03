× Woman mistakes gas pedal for brake, slams into stairs at Old Mill Condos

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo.– The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says a woman confused her brake with her gas pedal and slammed into the stairs of a condominium on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the 45-year-old woman crashed into the Old Mill Condos at 6731 South Ivy Way around 10:29 a.m.

The woman was not injured, according to police.

No condos were damaged in the crash but the stairs to the condo building received heavy damage.