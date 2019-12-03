Winter Wellness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the winter season settles in and the busy holidays ramp up, taking care of yourself might move to the back burner. If you have a packed schedule this time of year, it`s easy to think less and less about your own health. Whether it`s watching what you eat or getting enough rest, wintertime has its own healthy living challenges. Wellness lifestyle contributor Terra Wellington who has some easy wellness tips for us as we navigate this new season. Go to SimpleMomsGuide.com for more information.