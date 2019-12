Video shows pregnant dog dragged from car, abandoned overnight outside Virginia shelter

RUSTBURG, Va. — Animal control in a Virginia county is trying to track down the people who dragged a pregnant dog to a fenced-in area outside an animal shelter and left her all alone.

“There is NO excuse for this,” Friends of Campbell County Animal Control wrote in a Facebook post. “An emergency phone number is posted on the door of the shelter.”

The group said the dog could have been stolen, taken from a driveway or she could have been the object of a neighborhood or family dispute.

“She needs to get home,” the group said.

It shared video and pictures of the dog being dragged from a car and left outside the shelter on Friday night.

“The vehicle pulled directly to the pen, opened the trunk of the car, hauled the pregnant dog from the trunk, and dragged her to the fenced area, where she spent the night without shelter,” the post said.

“She was discovered the morning of November 30.”

In an earlier post, the group wrote, “The security cameras helped us see this much, but now we need identification of the parties involved. Do not assume that ‘Tilly’ is their dog.”

Both posts were shared more than 2,000 times. Several people offered to foster the dog.