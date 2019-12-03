Veteran’s trailer stolen from East Colfax job site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police are investigating after a man's trailer was stolen from a job site on East Colfax Avenue.

Shawn Howell, an Army veteran, said the incident happened Monday afternoon at Colfax's intersection with Glencoe Street.

The trailer was filled with an estimated $120,000 worth of tools, according to Howell, who owns S&S Concrete Restoration.

“My heart dropped,” Howell said. “Everything I own was in that trailer.”

The trailer is black but the paint is peeling in several areas.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.