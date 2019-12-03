Veteran’s trailer stolen from East Colfax job site

Posted 10:48 pm, December 3, 2019, by
Data pix.

DENVER -- Police are investigating after a man's trailer was stolen from a job site on East Colfax Avenue.

Shawn Howell, an Army veteran, said the incident happened Monday afternoon at Colfax's intersection with Glencoe Street.

The trailer was filled with an estimated $120,000 worth of tools, according to Howell, who owns S&S Concrete Restoration.

“My heart dropped,” Howell said. “Everything I own was in that trailer.”

The trailer is black but the paint is peeling in several areas.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.