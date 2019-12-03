Vail firefighter returns to work 9 months after being struck by car on I-70

Posted 8:21 pm, December 3, 2019, by

Lt. Scott Bridges. Credit: Vail Fire and Emergency Services

VAIL, Colo. — A Vail firefighter has returned to work nine months after he was struck by a car on Interstate 70.

On March 1, Lt. Scott Bridges was on his way to work when he passed a crash on the interstate.

“I could hear somebody screaming at the top of their lungs, so I made the decision to pull past the accident, off the side of the road, walk back to see if I could help,” Bridges said. “Next thing I know is I woke up in an emergency room in Vail.”

A car had struck Bridges, breaking his legs and fracturing facial bones. He also had a brain bleed and a concussion.

“It’s a long road — nine months of recovery — but got to keep your eye on the prize and get back to having a normal, healthy life,” he said.

Tuesday was Bridge’s first day back at work since the crash. He has been a firefighter for about 20 years.

“You get to experience different challenges, different opportunities every day,” he said.

He said the I-70 crash was different from others he has responded to during his career.

“Doing this job for a long time, there’s very few accidents — there are few calls you go on — where someone is screaming to that level,” he said.

Bridges hopes his story will make people pay more attention while driving.

“We’re all in such a hurry that we want to just get somewhere. But there are a lot of people working the sides of the road,” he said.

Bridges said he is grateful for the support he received from his family, fellow firefighters and the entire community.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.