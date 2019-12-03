Another mild, dry day ahead of snow on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Gusty, downslope winds continue Tuesday morning on the west side of town, including Highway 93, the Indian Peaks, Rocky Mountain National Park, Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, Winter Park and Cameron Pass. Gusts will be 30-70 miles per hour. A few snow showers are possible, with 1 inch or less of accumulation.

That downslope wind warms Denver's high temperature to 49 degrees with sunny skies.

Wednesday, it will go from sunshine to cloudy skies as the next Pacific storm system approaches. High will range from the 40s to 50s.

Thursday's storm system looks warmer, weaker and less windy than last weeks storm systems.

We're forecasting snow showers late in the Thursday morning rush hour, then potentially mixing with rain. 1 inch or less of snow accumulation in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. 1 inch of accumulation in Castle Rock, Monument, Conifer, Evergreen and Genesee.

The ski areas can expect 2-8 inches of accumulation on Thursday.

It will be drier on Friday.

Dry and much warmer on Saturday, highs in the mid-50s.

Another storm system rolls through Sunday and Monday with a small chance for snow showers across the Front Range. Highs drop 10-15 degrees.

