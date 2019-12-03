Suspected Lakewood serial rapist arrested in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An off-duty police officer helped track down a suspected serial rapist in Fort Collins last week, the Lakewood Police Department said Tuesday.

The officer recognized the van and trailer of 49-year-old Darrell Wall on Friday afternoon.

With the help of the Fort Collins Police Department, Wall was arrested, then taken to the Jefferson County Jail where he was booked on several felony warrants, including sexual assault and false imprisonment.

Police said Wall, who is known to refer to himself as “John,” is accused of luring transient and homeless women to his trailer, then allegedly sexually assaulting them.

Wall was known to frequent areas near West Eighth Avenue and South Quail Street and along West Colfax Boulevard near Wadsworth Boulevard.

Lakewood investigators believe there might be additional victims. Anyone with information on other possible assaults is asked to call police at 303-987-7025.