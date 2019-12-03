Snow showers move in Thursday; small accumulations possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will stay dry and calm on the Front Range on Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 50s.

Snow showers from the next storm system will move into western Colorado overnight.

Snow showers will slide across Colorado from west to east, reaching the Front Range and eastern Colorado about midmorning Thursday.

With temperatures in the 40s, it will most likely fall as a rain-snow mix in the lower elevations.

Snow showers will fall on and off until Thursday afternoon when the system will clear out of Colorado.

Accumulations will be small from the storm with the mountains getting 1-5 inches of snow.

Most of Denver will see little to no accumulation with 0-1 inches possible.

The better chance for a couple of inches stacking up will be along the Palmer Divide and in the foothills where totals could reach up to 2 inches.

Most of the eastern Plains and northern Front Range will miss out on accumulation from the storm system because of its southern track.

Snow showers move in by mid morning on Thursday and will clear out Thursday afternoon. Snow totals will be 0-1" in Metro Denver with up to 2 inches possible on the Palmer Divide and in the foothills #cowx pic.twitter.com/2xaWdDGUjA — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) December 3, 2019

Dry weather moves in on Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures in the 50s will return for the weekend with more dry conditions.

The next storm system will move in on Monday, bringing another chance of snow to the Front Range.

