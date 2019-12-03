Person of interest in Sheridan homicide may still be driving for Uber

SHERIDAN, Colo.– The Sheridan Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Police say they found Chelsea Anne Snider, 31, dead at a hotel in the 2900 Block of West Hampden Avenue around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Sheridan police say they are looking for Abbas Abdal Kathem Abed as a person of interest in Snider’s death.

Abed is described as:

5’11”

160 pounds, thin build

Brown eyes

Brown hair with some balding

Abed has been employed as an Uber driver and may still be working as one, police say.

He drives a 2011 silver Dodge Grand Caravan with a Colorado License Plate of VOR-925.

Police shared the images of this van and say that it is similar to the one Abed drives.

If you see Abed, please call the Sheridan Police Department at 303-762-2211.