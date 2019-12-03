Person of interest in Sheridan homicide may still be driving for Uber

SHERIDAN, Colo.– The Sheridan Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a homicide investigation.
Police say they found Chelsea Anne Snider, 31, dead at a hotel in the 2900 Block of West Hampden Avenue around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday.
Sheridan police say they are looking for Abbas Abdal Kathem Abed as a person of interest in Snider’s death.
Abed is described as:
- 5’11”
- 160 pounds, thin build
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair with some balding
Abed has been employed as an Uber driver and may still be working as one, police say.
He drives a 2011 silver Dodge Grand Caravan with a Colorado License Plate of VOR-925.
Police shared the images of this van and say that it is similar to the one Abed drives.
If you see Abed, please call the Sheridan Police Department at 303-762-2211.