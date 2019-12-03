Noodles & Co Giving Tuesday

This holiday season, Noodles & Company is giving back in a big way by hosting as many fundraisers as possible in local restaurants across the country for Giving Tuesday which is today, December 3rd.

Noodles & Company will donate 25% of qualified sales from each fundraising night directly back to each participating organization.  Noodles & Company invited community non-profits that wished to a hold a fundraiser on Giving Tuesday to apply, such as:  Pre-K - 12th grade schools, universities & colleges, youth community groups, causes that focus on ending children's hunger issues, libraries/parks & recreation community centers, community gardens, food and sustainable agricultural groups and first responders.

The fundraiser will take place from 4-8pm tonight and guest can participate simply by dining at any participating Noodles restaurant and mentioning the fundraiser at checkout.

The goal of Giving Tuesday is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond today and touches every person on the planet.

